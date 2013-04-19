RABAT, April 19 Morocco's consumer price inflation was flat at an annual 2.2 percent in March, the same rate as in February, the High Planning Authority said on Friday.

Food price growth fell to 2.6 percent in the 12 months to the end of March from 3.3 percent in February. Communications expenses tumbled 8.7 percent after mobile telephone fees were cut; education costs rose 6.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in March after a drop of 0.1 percent in February, as food prices dropped 0.7 percent.