RABAT Jan 21 Morocco's annual consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent in December from 1.6 percent in November, pushed up by climbing food prices, the high planning authority said on Monday.

Food prices rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier last month, while transport costs increased 5.0 percent and education rose 6.1 percent.

Inflation for 2012 as a whole was 1.3 percent, up from 0.9 percent in 2011, the authority said.