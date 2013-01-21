UPDATE 1-China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - fin min
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
RABAT Jan 21 Morocco's annual consumer price inflation rose to 2.6 percent in December from 1.6 percent in November, pushed up by climbing food prices, the high planning authority said on Monday.
Food prices rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier last month, while transport costs increased 5.0 percent and education rose 6.1 percent.
Inflation for 2012 as a whole was 1.3 percent, up from 0.9 percent in 2011, the authority said.
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.