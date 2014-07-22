RABAT, July 22 Morocco's consumer price inflation eased to an annual 0.1 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May, the High Planning Authority said on Tuesday.

The food price index fell to a rise of 1.6 percent in the 12 months to the end of June from 2.1 percent last month. Non-food price index growth eased to an annual 1.2 percent in June from 1.3 percent recorded last month. Communications expenses tumbled 9 percent and education costs rose 3.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in June after falling 0.2 percent in May, as food price inflation rose at 0.5 percent.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)