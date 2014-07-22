BRIEF-Australian Rural Capital updates on trading halt
* ARC to announce a capital raising, of which it is currently negotiating an underwriting agreement with potential sub-underwriting arrangements
RABAT, July 22 Morocco's consumer price inflation eased to an annual 0.1 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May, the High Planning Authority said on Tuesday.
The food price index fell to a rise of 1.6 percent in the 12 months to the end of June from 2.1 percent last month. Non-food price index growth eased to an annual 1.2 percent in June from 1.3 percent recorded last month. Communications expenses tumbled 9 percent and education costs rose 3.5 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in June after falling 0.2 percent in May, as food price inflation rose at 0.5 percent.
* Hanmi announces pricing of $100 million subordinated debt offering
NEW YORK, March 16 Federal and state prosecutors said on Thursday they would not bring criminal charges against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio or his aides in two simultaneous year-long investigations into his fundraising practices.