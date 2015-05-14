(Adds details and background)
RABAT May 14 Morocco's government adopted a
bill on Thursday to regulate Islamic insurance, legislation that
will face a final vote by parliament later this year, a cabinet
statement said.
It is the last step in Morocco's legislative package to
regulate the country's fledgling Islamic finance industry.
Earlier this year, it issued a decree allowing the creation of a
sharia board to oversee the sector.
Islamic finances, which ban interest payments and pure
monetary trading, have been growing across Asia, Middle East and
Europe.
Sensitive about Islamist ideology, Morocco has long rejected
the idea. But the country's financial market lacks liquidity and
foreign investors, and Islamic finance could attract both.
Takaful, or Islamic insurance, is seen as a bellwether of
consumer appetite for Islamic financial products. It is based on
the concept of mutuality and the takaful company oversees a pool
of funds contributed by all policy holders.
The bill adopted by the government goes into details on
authorisations, takaful and retakaful products and operating
process. Sharia-compliant insurance will be overseen by the same
sharia board of Islamic scholars in charge of Islamic banking.
The bill also includes some amendments of the law regulating
the conventional insurance sector.
Islamic finance is called participative finance in the
Moroccan legislation.
The Moroccan insurance sector is one of the strongest in
Africa with revenues that reached 28.4 billion Moroccan
dirham($2.91 billion) in 2014, data of Moroccan federation of
insurance and reinsurance Companies (FMSAR) showed.
The market is growing by around 6 percent annually.
Major Moroccan banks and insurance companies have been
preparing to open separate Islamic subsidiaries since the
legislative process began. Foreign lenders have been also
testing the waters.
Banks from Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have
expressed interest in entering the market when the bill becomes
law.
