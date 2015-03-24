RABAT, March 24 Morocco's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent because inflation would remain under control and economic activity is improving, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said 2015 gross domestic product was expected to grow 5 percent, up from 4.4 percent previously announced, and up from 2.5 percent in 2014, as agricultural output expanded. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)