RABAT Oct 16 Morocco's market watchdog CDVM has suspended trading in property developer Generale Immobiliere (CGI) after the country's king ordered an investigation into the state-run business over customer complaints, a regulatory source said on Thursday.

"CGI asked us to suspend its trading and its request has been approved today," said the source from CDVM. (Reporting by Aziz El-Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Pravin Char)