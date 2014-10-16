(Adds background on company)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi

RABAT Oct 16 Morocco's market watchdog CDVM has suspended trading in property developer Generale Immobiliere (CGI) after the country's king ordered an investigation into the state-run business over customer complaints, a regulatory source said on Thursday.

"CGI asked us to suspend its trading and its request has been approved today," said the source from CDVM.

Officials CGI and from Caisse de Depot et de Gestion (CDG), Morocco's state investment vehicle which owns CGI, did not answer calls seeking comment about the trading halt or the investigations.

CDG, the government's financial arm which manages the state's pension funds, has a large portfolio that includes holdings in paper making, tourism, real estate, insurance, banking, telecoms and agrobusiness.