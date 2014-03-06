March 6 Units of the Islamic Development Bank
, a multilateral lender, and sovereign wealth fund
Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) have signed an agreement to
invest jointly in Morocco's private sector.
The partnership between the Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation
for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and
Casablanca-based Al Ajial Funds was signed on the sidelines of
an investment conference in Morocco on Wednesday.
The ICD supports its 51 member countries by financing
private sector projects which follow Islamic principles; Al
Ajial was created in 2006 by KIA to aid Morocco's economic
development.
"Joining our forces to accompany the development of
Morocco's private sector is an important milestone for ICD's
investment strategy in the kingdom," ICD chief executive Khaled
Al-Aboodi said in a statement.
He did not specify the size of potential deals or whether
the partners would focus on any particular economic sector. But
the agreement comes at a time of growing momentum for Islamic
finance in the country.
Morocco's parliament has started to discuss a bill
regulating Islamic banks and issues of sukuk (Islamic bonds),
after the Islamist-led government adopted it in January.
The ICD provides financing for projects such as
infrastructure, but has also made direct investments to
establish Islamic financial institutions including banks and
takaful insurers on the African continent.
KIA is the oldest sovereign fund tracked by the SWF
Institute with an estimated $410 billion in assets, making it
one of the world's largest.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)