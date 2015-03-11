ABIDJAN, March 11 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank has acquired an additional 24 percent of shares in Ivory Coast's Societe Ivoirienne de Banque (SIB) from the Ivorian state, bringing its total stake to 75 percent, an Ivorian government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The state has decided to definitively cede 24 percent of its 49 percent to Attijariwafa Bank," Bruno Kone told journalists following a cabinet meeting in the commercial capital Abidjan. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)