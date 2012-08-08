LONDON Aug 7 Morocco's sole oil refiner Samir
has issued a tender to sell 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel
for delivering in September, traders said on Wednesday.
The cargoes are for loading from Morocco's Mohammedia port
on September 10-15 and September 25-30.
Samir has started commercial use of two new units that have
boosted the firm's processing capacity to 200,000 barrels of oil
per day (bpd) a company executive said this week.
The Moroccan firm's new crude distillation unit can process
four million tonnes per year, while Samir's new jet fuel unit
can process 600,000 tonnes per year.
