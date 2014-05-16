(Add details and background)
RABAT May 16 Moroccan authorities said on
Friday gas drilling by Longreach had found encouraging
signs in the Kamar-1 well, located at Sidi Moktar, near the city
of Essaouira.
The announcement by the Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining
(ONHYM) was the most positive result so far since Morocco
started to award dozen of permits to foreign oil companies in
the past few years to develop its energy resources.
"The drilling has encountered signs of gas in two levels
inside a Jurassic formation," ONHYM said in a statement carried
by the state news agency MAP.
Drilling started on March 20 and ended on May 8, at a depth
of 2,790 metres.
Morocco is planning to drill around 30 oil and gas wells in
2014 as part of the kingdom's expansion of exploration.
The country has been helped by its relative stability
compared with other North African countries and by increasing
indications of potential offshore and onshore reserves.
It has succeeded in attracting companies such as Chevron
, Cairn Energy and BP, which have been
awarded contracts by ONHYM.
U.S Chevron said earlier this month it needed at least two
and a half years to gather seismic data before deciding whether
to stay in Morocco.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter and
David Evans)