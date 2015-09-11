(Removes reference to Thursday in 6th paragraph on sharia
board)
RABAT, Sept 11 Morocco's government is
considering allowing foreign companies to list on the Casablanca
stock exchange and creating a second market dedicated to small
and medium-sized businesses.
The foreign companies' shares could be listed in foreign
currency or in Morocco's dirham, the government said after the
cabinet agreed a draft law on Thursday at the weekly cabinet
meeting.
It would be the first move since the early 1990s to develop
Casablanca's stock market, whose index has lost more than 20
percent in the last five years, according to data compiled by
Reuters. Morocco was downgraded to "frontier market" status by
index provider MSCI in 2013, due to lack of market liquidity.
The law, which would need parliament's approval, would make
it easier for small and medium-sized companies to get access to
capital.
The North African kingdom also plans to allow the creation
of Islamic banks and enable private firms to issue Islamic debt,
after parliament approved the moves last year.
It also released a decree to create a sharia board of
Islamic scholars to oversee a fledgling Islamic finance
industry.
"It is another step in Morocco's structural reforms," a
government statement said.
The draft law would tighten control by the exchange and by
the new Moroccan financial authority (AMMC) over broking
activities.
It also proposes the creation of mutual funds, including
exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate funds, and would
allow trading in sukuk or Islamic bonds.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)