RABAT Aug 12 The Moroccan government on Friday cancelled for the second time in less than a year a tender for the sale of part of its 30-percent stake in Maroc Telecom , bankers familiar with the matter said.

The finance ministry notified financial firms that were invited to bid, advise on and lead the sale of a 7 percent stake in Maroc Telecom that the tender, launched on July 18, had been cancelled.

"They did not explain the decision. We are being taken for little kids," one of the bankers said. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Douglas Hamilton)