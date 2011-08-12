BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
RABAT Aug 12 The Moroccan government on Friday cancelled for the second time in less than a year a tender for the sale of part of its 30-percent stake in Maroc Telecom , bankers familiar with the matter said.
The finance ministry notified financial firms that were invited to bid, advise on and lead the sale of a 7 percent stake in Maroc Telecom that the tender, launched on July 18, had been cancelled.
"They did not explain the decision. We are being taken for little kids," one of the bankers said. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Douglas Hamilton)
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.