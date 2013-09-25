By Aziz el Yaakoubi
RABAT, Sept 25 A Moroccan editor is being
investigated on suspicion of helping militants after posting an
al Qaeda video on his website, prosecutors said, in a case that
rights groups say erodes press freedom.
Ali Anouzla, editor of Lakome.com and known for his
investigative journalism and columns criticising the kingdom's
rulers, was arrested this month after writing about and posting
a link to a video from al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, the
North African affiliate of the group.
In the video, originally posted by a Spanish newspaper but
then removed, the organisation criticises Morocco's king and
calls on the Moroccan people to rise up.
Morocco's prosecutor-general ordered an investigation into
him on suspicion of intentionally helping those who want to
perpetrate acts of terrorism, providing the means to execute
terrorist crimes and being an apologist for acts considered
terrorist crimes, the state news agency said late on Tuesday.
Moroccan journalists run the risk of imprisonment for
writing critically about the monarchy, Islam and the conflict
over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, while television
stations are entirely controlled by the government.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Committee to
Protect Journalists, Reporters without Borders and Moroccan
human rights organisations have all urged the government to free
the editor.
Pending the outcome of the investigation, his lawyer said
Anouzla was transferred to a prison near Rabat on Tuesday where
hundreds of prisoners have been held on terrorism charges in a
government crackdown after suicide bombings hit the city of
Casablanca in 2003, killing 45 people.
The editor met the investigating judge on Tuesday evening
but the investigation has not started yet, lawyer Naima
el-Guellaf told Reuters.
The Moroccan Justice Ministry has said it has raised its
concerns with the Spanish government, and would file a lawsuit
against El Pais newspaper, which it said had published the video
before it was removed.
(Editing by Alison Williams)