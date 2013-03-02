BRIEF-Fidelity National Financial enters credit agreement amendment
* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc, fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement
RABAT, March 2 M2 money supply growth in Morocco slowed to 3.8 percent year-on-year in January from 4.9 percent in December, central bank data showed on Saturday. JAN 13 DEC 12 JAN 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.0 4.3 6.2 M2 change yr/yr (pct) 3.8 4.9 6.7 M3 change yr/yr (pct) 2.4 5.2 5.7 Bank credit yr/yr (pct) 3.2 4.5 10.6
* Fidelity National Financial - on feb 24, abrh llc, fidelity newport holdings llc & its units, entered into first amendment to aug 19, 2014 credit agreement
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday as gold miners and other resource stocks lost ground along with lower commodity prices, while a major oil producer surged on strong earnings.
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.