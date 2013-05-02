RABAT, May 2 M2 money supply growth in Morocco slowed to 3.2 percent year-on-year in March from 4.3 percent in February, central bank data showed on Thursday. MAR 13 FEB 13 MAR 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.3 3.6 5.8 M2 change yr/yr (pct) 3.2 4.3 6.5 M3 change yr/yr (pct) 2.6 3.3 5.3 Bank credit yr/yr (pct) 2.1 3.9 8.5