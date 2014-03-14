RABAT, March 14 Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons
and Mining (ONHYM) said Tarfaya offshore block drilling by Cairn
energy and Genel, with a depth of 2,112 meters,
has faced a column of heavy-oil more complex to exploit.
Cairn and Genel has started the drilling on Jan. 8 at Juby
Maritime 1, the field based 38 kilometers off the costs of the
southern town of Tarfaya, and have reached the final depth of
3,835 meters on Mar.9.
"However, the target has not shown a reservoir of good
quality," the statement, carried by the state news agency, said.
The juby Maritime block, an area of 4,481 square km, has
been awarded to the two companies which have started the
drilling after encouraging 3D seismic surveys.
Oil companies are stepping up exploration in Morocco,
attracted by its stability relative to other parts of North
Africa and encouraged by advances in geology and technology that
indicate its potential for reserves offshore.