(Adds detail, background, shares)
RABAT Nov 13 Genel Energy and its
partners will plug the SM-1 well, drilled in the Sidi Moussa
Offshore permit, pending further evaluation of the area, the
Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) said on
Thursday.
ONHYM said in a statement the well was drilled to a total
depth of 2,825 metres and that while oil was encountered, tests
failed to produce a continuous flow.
Genel's partners in the permit are Serica Energy,
San Leon and ONHYM itself.
Genel, which owns a 60 percent interest, said last October
it had discovered oil in the SM-1 well, giving a boost to the
region whose oil and gas drilling results have been mixed.
"Further evaluation of the well results and geological and
geophysical data are required before any definitive conclusion
can be drawn," ONHYM said.
At 1440 GMT, Genel's shares were down 3.2 percent at 795.5
pence.
Morocco has awarded dozens of permits to oil companies in
the past few years, helped by its relative stability compared
with other North African countries and by increasing indications
of potential offshore and onshore reserves.
It has attracted companies such as Chevron, Cairn Energy and
BP. BP was the latest oil major to enter Morocco, announcing a
deal with Kosmos Energy this week to take a share in three
offshore blocks. Drilling will begin later this year.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)