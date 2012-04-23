(Adds Prime Minister's comment (paragraphs 7-8)
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, April 24 Morocco's prime minister has hit
out at courtiers around King Mohammed in rare criticism that
could signify the start of a confrontation between the
Islamist-led government and powerful figures close to the
palace.
Moroccan authorities, under pressure from the "Arab Spring"
upheavals elsewhere in the region, held early elections last
year which for the first time handed power to the opposition PJD
party of moderate Islamists.
Since then, analysts have been predicting a stand-off
between the government, which is committed to tackling
corruption and poverty, and a moneyed elite with long-standing
ties to the palace.
Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane spoke out on Sunday after
his government's plan to reform state-run television, widely
seen as a mouthpiece for the monarchy, was criticised by figures
close to the palace.
"The Arab Spring is not over yet," Benkirane told a PJD
gathering in Rabat, according to remarks carried on Monday by
local newspapers. "It (the Arab Spring) is still wandering about
and may feel like coming back," he added.
"In this country, even the monarchy itself needs citizens
who seek reform ... Kings are not always surrounded by the right
kind of people, they can actually be surrounded by foes who
become the first to desert them."
In a statement emailed to Reuters, Benkirane later said his
comments were "taken out of context".
"Morocco's democracy is a participatory one based on
cooperation between constitutional institutions under the
leadership of His Majesty the King, may God protect him, and his
directives," Benkirane said.
KING REVERED
Two officials with Benkirane's PJD party confirmed to
Reuters that he had made the remarks, which were reported by
publications including the independent newspaper Akhbar al-Youm
and the Febrayer.com news portal.
Jamaa Moatassim, head of Benkirane's office, could not be
reached for comment.
Any criticism of the palace is highly unusual in Morocco,
especially from such a senior politician.
The monarchy itself is revered, with King Mohammed held by
Moroccans to be a descendant of the Prophet Mohammad, and the
elite around the palace, commonly known as the Makhzen, is also
generally treated with deference.
The PJD won the biggest share of the vote in November by
promising to fight corruption, especially among people using
high-level connections to enrich themselves.
It promised to unveil lists of beneficiaries of business
licences granted at the authorities' discretion to politicians,
businessmen and senior army officers.
Benkirane's government issued guidelines that would have
banned lottery commercials and required them to broadcast the
Muslim call to prayer - both in line with the PJD's policy of
promoting conservative social values.
Executives at the state-run RTM and 2M channels argued that
these rules were a threat to their independence from government.
Two government ministers from parties close to the palace
that are in coalition with the PJD also attacked the guidelines.
