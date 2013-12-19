RABAT Dec 19 Morocco's government launched a
tender on Thursday seeking advisors for the sale of a minority
stake in state-owned port operator Marsa Maroc via an initial
public offering on the Casablanca stock exchange.
Marsa Maroc was established in 2006 and manages terminals at
nine Moroccan ports and provides logistic services.
The Finance Ministry will open bids on Feb. 2, a statement
posted on the Public Procurement website said.
The port operator said it is seeking funds for its
expansion, as it plans to bid for two other terminals at
Casablanca Port, and the second phase of the Port of Tangiers
Tanger Med II.
"We are also seeking African expansion, especially in West
Africa and Maghreb. Last year we bid for a terminal in Abidjan
Port, but our Asian partner quit before the tender's results
announcement," Fatim-Ezzahra Hrar, Marsa Maroc's head of
communications said.
"Government advisors will assess the company and would
decide the amount to be offered," she said.
However, the government launched a tender seeking advisors
for selling part of Marsa Maroc in 2011 but then dropped the
idea without explanation.
The company, which has a staff of more than 2,200 employees,
had annual revenues of 2 billion dirhams ($243 million) by 2011,
the latest available data.
The Moroccan government is seeking funding to build the
second phase of the Mediterranean port Tanger Med II. It
received a 1.5 billion dirhams loan from the Arab Fund on
Wednesday, the first part of financing needs for the project.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Susan Fenton)