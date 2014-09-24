RABAT, Sept 24 Morocco's state power utility
ONEE said on Wednesday it had obtained a $300 million loan from
China Exim Bank to finance a 318 megawatt (MW) coal-fired plant
in the eastern town of Jerada.
China's Sepco III won a 3 billion dirham ($348
million)tender launched by ONEE last year to build the second
coal-fired power plant in Jerada, near the Algerian border,
where protests frequently erupt over unemployment since the
closure of the coal mines there in 2001.
Morocco has a huge deficit in energy production as annual
consumption is growing by around 8 percent and it has to spend
heavily to subsidise power due to high production costs.
Earlier this month, Safi Energy Company, a joint venture
between Morocco's Nareva, France's GDF SUEZ and Japan's
Mitsui, secured $2.6 billion in financing to build
another 1,386 MW coal-fired power plant in southern Morocco.
Morocco wants to meet domestic power demand using thermal
power, clearing the way to export renewable energy to the
European Union.
($1 = 8.6270 Moroccan Dirhams)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)