By Aziz El Yaakoubi
| TANGIER, Morocco
TANGIER, Morocco Nov 8 Hundreds of
demonstrators took to the streets in the northern Moroccan city
of Tangier on Saturday to protest over high prices for water and
electricity, despite government assurances and calls to end the
rallies.
Large-scale protests are rare in Morocco, where the king
still holds sway. When pro-democracy unrest toppled leaders in
Tunisia, Egypt and Libya in 2011, the palace calmed similar
protests with limited reforms, spending and tougher security.
Saturday night's protest was the latest in a series of
rallies that started three weeks ago. It took place days after
authorities said the government was working with the
French-owned company running the services to review the bills
and called the city's population to stop protesting.
"Shame, shame, they sold us out to colonialism," chanted the
protesters as they marched through downtown Tangier.
Still, the rally was smaller than last week in Tangier when
thousands protested in Morocco's largest street demonstration
since the 2011 pro-democracy protests.
A statement from the government earlier this week warned
"citizens to not follow those who want to make mischief". It
also said the interior minister has given strict orders to the
company to execute the bill review measures as soon as possible.
Water, wastewater and electricity businesses in the cities
of Tangier and neighboring Tetouan have been operated since 2002
by Amendis, an affiliate of France's Veolia Environnement
.
Redal, another Veolia subsidiary, is operating in the
capital Rabat, Sale and the municipalities of Temara and
Bouznika.
After the 2001 Arab Spring, an Islamist-led government took
power for the first time in Morocco and made structural reforms,
in particular in public finance, its top priority.
It started with reducing the cumbersome subsidies which led
to rising prices of water and electricity.
Amedis has blamed the government's programme to rescue the
state-run power utility that imposed a new pricing structure in
2014. It also pointed to peak power and water demand during the
summer.
Last year, Moroccan local authorities blocked a deal by
Veolia Environnement to sell its businesses in Morocco to
investment fund Actis for about 370 million euros ($504 million)
due to a dispute over investments.
Sources from the company and from the government said Veolia
dropped the sale plan and convinced authorities to review the
concession contracts. The review is yet to be approved by the
local councils in cities where the company has been involved.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and William Hardy)