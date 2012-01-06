RABAT Jan 6 Morocco's state-run power utility ONE on Friday invited firms to submit expressions of interest in the full undertaking of five wind farm projects in the net energy-importing country with a total power generation capacity of 850 megawatts.

ONE said in a statement that it would take bids until March 2 from firms or consortia for "the development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance" of the five farms.

The project will be realised under a public-private partnership (PPP) with ONE, Societe dInvestissements Energetiques and the state-owned King Hassan Fund.

The tender also includes the separate procurement and maintenance of a 200-megawatt wind farm. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; editing by Jason Neely)