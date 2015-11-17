RABAT Nov 17 Morocco has expelled a Dutch
reporter for working without accreditation, state media said on
Tuesday.
The North African kingdom has been criticised by rights
groups over what they say are curbs on free speech and media.
The government denies this, saying it respects press freedoms
while calling on journalists and rights groups to obey the law.
Rik Goverde, who had been working in Morocco since 2013 as a
freelancer for different Dutch media, said police arrested him
on Monday as he was walking along a street in the capital Rabat.
"I was going to the bank when four police officers came from
two sides and took me to the police station where they told me
I will be expelled," Goverde told Reuters after his expulsion.
He said police let him visit his flat and take his
belongings. He was then driven straight to Tangier port where
they put him on a ferry to Algeciras, Spain on Monday night.
The state news agency MAP said on Tuesday, quoting a
government source, that Goverde had been working without
accreditation. "Authorities ... have expelled a Dutch national
for repeatedly violating rules regulating the work of foreign
correspondents on Moroccan territory," MAP said.
Goverde said from Spain that he had applied twice for
accreditation in 2014 and in 2015, but never got a response.
Last month, a prominent Moroccan intellectual and several
journalists and activists were charged with receiving foreign
funds with the intent to undermine Moroccan institutions.
In another case, Ali Lmrabet, a Moroccan editor critical of
the government, went on hunger strike for 34 days outside the
United Nations offices in Geneva in July after authorities
refused to renew his passport and residency papers.
Moroccan television is tightly controlled by the state. Text
journalists enjoy more freedom though they run the risk of being
jailed for critical writing, especially on topics such as the
royal family and Islam.
Last week, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists,
Human Rights Watch and other rights groups urged Morocco to drop
all charges against journalists and activists.
