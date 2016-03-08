(Adds details and background)

RABAT, March 8 Saham Assurances on Tuesday reported a 5.9 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 340 million dirhams ($34.7 million), the Moroccan insurance company said in a statement.

Revenue rose 2.5 percent to 3.77 billion dirhams led by a 3.1 percent rise in non-life insurance to 3.4 billion dirhams.

Its life insurance revenue advanced 2.2 percent to 363 million dirhams.

The results fell short of forecasts due to stock market conditions, Saham said, without elaborating.

Saham Assurances is part of Groupe Saham, founded in 1995 by Moroccan tycoon and current trade and industry minister Moulay Hafid Elalamy.

($1 = 9.8104 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)