RABAT, March 8 Saham Assurances on
Tuesday reported a 5.9 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 340
million dirhams ($34.7 million), the Moroccan insurance company
said in a statement.
Revenue rose 2.5 percent to 3.77 billion dirhams led by a
3.1 percent rise in non-life insurance to 3.4 billion dirhams.
Its life insurance revenue advanced 2.2 percent to 363
million dirhams.
The results fell short of forecasts due to stock market
conditions, Saham said, without elaborating.
Saham Assurances is part of Groupe Saham, founded in 1995 by
Moroccan tycoon and current trade and industry minister Moulay
Hafid Elalamy.
($1 = 9.8104 Moroccan dirham)
