(Adds residents, minister, background)
By Souhail Karam
RABAT, Sept 27 The death toll from clashes after
a soccer match in Western Sahara on Sunday has reached 7,
Morocco's MAP official news agency reported on Tuesday, making
it the worst bout of violence in the desert territory since
November.
A resident in Dakhla, 1,840 km (1,150 miles) south of Rabat
and the site of the match, told Reuters clashes between one
group of residents of Sahrawi origin and another of Moroccan
origin continued until early on Tuesday.
Another resident said the clashes spread through the town on
Monday despite the police use of teargas, and that troops had
been sent to two neighbourhoods to restore order.
Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, in
1975, and since then it has been the subject of a dispute
between Morocco's government and the Polisario Front, an
independence movement backed by neighbouring Algeria.
"We have been living in fear since Sunday ... The
population, whether it is Sahrawi or Moroccan, is caught in the
middle. We can't go out," the first resident, who asked to be
identified as Hassan, said by telephone from Dakhla.
The second, Khaled Aniba, said several four-wheel-drive
vehicles carrying military personnel had deployed to pacify two
Dakhla neighbourhoods, home to the two groups.
"The anti-riot police fired teargas canisters yesterday to
end the clashes between the two sides, but this did not prevent
some of them from reaching other parts of the city and attacking
anyone who looked like their enemy," Aniba said.
"People have had their cars and shops burned. I've seen six
charred cars," he added.
Moroccan officials said the clashes broke out when
supporters leaving the stadium started throwing stones at the
opposing team's supporters.
They said people with criminal records then joined in,
attacking passers-by with sticks and knives.
It was the deadliest bout of violence in the territory since
November, when Moroccan authorities said 11 members of their
security forces were among 13 people who died in violence in the
territory's main city, Laayoune.
That violence erupted after Moroccan security forces
dismantled a protest camp where thousands of residents had
gathered to demand better living conditions.
Moroccan officials initially said the violence after
Sunday's match had killed one person, but raised the death toll
to two on Monday.
The match was between Western Sahara side Mouloudia Dakhla
and Chabab Mohammadia, a team from a city near Casablanca in
Morocco. An official source in Western Sahara told Reuters two
public order officials were among the seven killed.
MAP said three of the victims were killed when they were run
over by "ex-convicts aboard a four-wheel-drive vehicle".
Moroccan Communication Minister Khalid Naciri likened the
violence to "hooliganism that can happen anywhere around the
world" but did not dismiss possible political motivations.
"Some people may be seeking to take advantage of these riots
to spread instability ... We don't expect enemies of unity to
sit idle," Naciri told Reuters by telephone. He declined to
comment on the residents' reports that troops had been deployed
in Dakhla.
Western Sahara is a sparsely populated tract of desert about
the size of Britain. Morocco says the territory should come
under its sovereignty, while the exiled Polisario Front says it
is an independent state.
The Polisario Front waged a guerrilla war against Moroccan
forces until the United Nations brokered a ceasefire in 1991.
Since then, several rounds of talks have failed to produce a
deal on Western Sahara's status.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Tim Pearce)