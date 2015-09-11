(Adds details and background)
RABAT, Sept 11 Morocco oil refiner Samir
said on Friday it was planning a capital increase of
10 billion Moroccan dirham ($1.04 billion) in an effort to end
the company's financial difficulties.
The refiner called for an extraordinary general assembly
meeting on October 16 to approve the move, a statement issued
after its board meeting said.
Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings,
announced last month it was halting production at its 200,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery.
Morocco's tax administration have since seized the company's
bank accounts in pursuit of a 13 billion-dirham ($1.3 billion)
tax claim.
The company on Thursday reported a 2.17 billion-dirham ($223
million) first-half loss.
It posted a record net loss of 3.42 billion dirhams ($354.52
million) at the end of 2014 mainly due to the revaluation of
inventory after oil prices fell.
Samir shares have lost around 50 percent in 2015 on the
Casablanca stock exchange.
The company had total debt of more than 24 billion dirhams
at the end of 2014, company data showed, including billions owed
to the government in taxes and charges. It had a cashflow
deficit of 11 billion dirhams.
As Morocco's only refinery, its closure would make the
country entirely reliant on imports. At just under 300,000
barrels per day, Morocco's petroleum consumption is Africa's
fifth largest, according to data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
The closure could also impact Moroccan banks exposed to
Samir's debt, experts say.
Saudi billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi, owner of Corral
Holdings, which controls 67.26 pct of Samir, has been
negotiating with the Moroccan government to find a compromise to
end the company's crisis.
($1 = 9.6468 Moroccan dirham)
