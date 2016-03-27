(Deletes reference to tanker being sent by Aramco in paragraph
eight, which was incorrect)
* Trustee prepares to resume production
* Launch tender to buy 8 mln barrels of oil
* Court has given firm until June 20 to find solution
By Aziz El Yaakoubi
RABAT, March 25 Moroccan oil refiner Samir
has lodged an appeal against a court decision to put
it into liquidation and named an independent trustee to run the
company, the refiner's lawyer said on Friday.
Samir, controlled by Corral Petroleum Holdings,
halted production last August due to financial difficulties. "We
had 10 days to file an appeal and we finally did it on
Thursday," Samir's lawyer Abdelkbir Tabih said.
Morocco's tax administration has frozen the company's bank
accounts in pursuit of a 13 billion dirham ($1.34 billion) tax
claim. The Moroccan government has said Samir's total debt is
around 44 billion dirhams.
The company warned last week it expected to report a wider
loss for 2015 after the production halt and its bank accounts
were frozen. It said it was still paying salaries and social
contributions for its 1,200 workers.
As Morocco's only refinery, its closure would make the
country entirely reliant on imports. At just under 300,000
barrels per day, Morocco's petroleum consumption is Africa's
fifth largest, according to data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
The trustee, running the operation pending the appeal, is
preparing to resume production at the company's 200,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Mohammedia refinery, located on the
Atlantic coast near Casablanca, sources from the company said.
EIGHT MILLION BARRELS
One of the sources said the company may face difficulties in
getting the crude to process after starting production.
The source added the refinery would start by processing a
tanker of 120,000 tonnes of crude oil that has been stuck at
Mohammedia port since August when the management announced it
had halted production.
"The trustee has been trying to get the required
authorisations to let it dock, but that tanker will last barely
5 to 6 days," the source said.
Samir has also launched a tender to buy 8 million barrels of
regular Urals or Kirkuk crude oil for delivery from April
through June, according to a company email sent to traders and
seen by Reuters on Friday.
The tender will close on March 30 at 10 am local time (1000
GMT) and all cargoes are for delivery to the port of Mohammedia.
Business news website Medias24, which first reported the
tender, said Samir might get a deal with a trading house already
exposed to its financial difficulties. Medias24 said Samir would
receive the crude and pay back by refined products.
The court has given Samir until June 20 to continue business
as usual pending a final solution for the company.
Saudi billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi, owner of Corral
Holdings which controls 67.26 pct of Samir, has been negotiating
with the Moroccan government, but talks have failed so far to
find a solution to the refinery's crisis.
Morocco's government said it would do everything possible to
recover unpaid taxes and protect the refinery's workers.
($1 = 9.7225 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams and
Mark Potter)