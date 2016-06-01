BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
RABAT, June 1 Morocco's Casablanca appeals court on Wednesday upheld the initial ruling placing the country's sole refiner Samir into liquidation, the lawyer of the holding company that controls Samir said.
Corral Petroleum Holdings had committed to inject $680 million into Samir if the court reversed the decision placing it in liquidation.
The lawyer, Abdelkbir Tabih, said Corral can still take the case to the supreme court but has yet to take that decision. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.