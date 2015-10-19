RABAT Oct 19 Moroccan oil refiner Samir said it has won the backing of its extraordinary general assembly to increase its capital to $1.04 billion.

The country's sole oil refiner said that its top stakeholder, Corral Petroleum Holdings, will provide $672 million and more if minority stakeholders do not subscribe to the increase. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)