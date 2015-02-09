RABAT Feb 9 SNI, the investment vehicle of Morocco's royal family, has hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to advise it on the sale of a minority stake in Attijariwafa Bank, one of the SNI's top managers was quoted saying on Monday.

SNI could sell at least 19 percent of one of Morocco and Africa's biggest banks for an estimated 900 million euros ($1 billion), Paris-based Pan-African magazine Jeune Afrique reported, quoting Abdelmajid Tazlaoui, managing director of Onapar, the real estate arm of SNI. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)