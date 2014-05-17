UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RABAT May 17 SNI, the investment vehicle of Morocco's royal family, will sell its remaining 23.6 percent stake in cooking oil producer Lesieur Cristal in a public sale, a statement from the country's stock exchange regulator said.
Morocco's financial market watchdog CDVM suspended trading in Lesieur Cristal shares on Friday, pending an important announcement. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources