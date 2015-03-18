RABAT, March 18 Morocco's three telecoms operators Maroc Telecom, Medi Telecom and Wana Corporate have won licences for 4G high-speed mobile data networks in an auction that raised 2 billion Moroccan dirham ($200 million), the Telecommunications Regulatory National Agency said on Wednesday.

Maroc Telecom won the most sought-after frequencies, paying 1 billion dirhams, while Wana Corporate and Medi Telecom paid 500 million dirham each, the agency said. ($1 = 10.0000 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)