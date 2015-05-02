RABAT May 2 Total Maroc IPO-TOMAR.CS, owned
by France's Total, plans to raise between 612 million
dirhams and 720 million dirhams ($74.48 million) in an initial
public share offer, Moroccan bourse watchdog CDVM said in a
statement on Saturday.
Total Maroc commercialises around 1 million tonnes of energy
products annually and has more than 270 service stations across
the country with an estimated 11 percent market share, or a
third of Morocco's oil distribution.
The offering would be the first in Morocco in 2015 and could
help revive Casablanca's stock market, which has suffered from
the knock-on effects of the euro zone crisis and a lack of
foreign investors.
Casablanca's benchmark MASI index has lost 0.35 pct in the
last three months. Morocco was downgraded to "frontier market"
status by index provider MSCI in 2013, due to a lack of
liquidity in the market.
Total Maroc has hired two Moroccan banks - Attijariwafa
bank, the local unit of France's Societe Generale- for an
offering expected from May 11 to May 15 which will involve 15
percent of Total's shares, the regulator's statement said.
CDVM said it had approved the issue. The company will sell
1.34 million shares which it has priced at between 455 and 535
dirhams apiece.
Last year, France's Total sold a 30 percent stake in Total
Maroc to the Saudi Zahid Group for an undisclosed sum. Total and
Zahid Group are already partners in Saudi Arabian lubricants
producer Saudi Total Lubricants Ltd.
($1 = 9.6675 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Ralph Boulton)