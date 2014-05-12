(Adds details on development)
RABAT May 12 Wessal Capital, a joint venture
created by Morocco and four Gulf States, will invest 9 billion
dirhams ($1.10 billion) in tourism infrastructure in the
Moroccan capital Rabat, a statement from the fund said on
Monday.
Wessal Capital fund is focused on tourism development in
Morocco and is supported by Qatari fund Qatar Holding, the
Kuwait Investment Authority's Al Ajial Investments, Abu Dhabi's
sovereign wealth fund Aabar, Saudi Investment Fund and the
Moroccan Fund for Tourism Development (FMDT).
It is the fund's second and the larger investment after an
initial 6-billion dirham project to build hotels, a cruising
port, marina and a plan to renovate the old medina in the port
of Casablanca.
Rabat's projects will be the second phase of the Bouregreg
valley development, located where the Bouregreg River meets the
Atlantic Ocean, initiated by Morocco in 2006.
There will be hotels, a marina, residential housing, urban
green spaces, a museum and a theater with a property base of 110
hectares, the statement said.
"Rabat is starting to become a great cultural destination,
that is why we are planning theaters and museums," Moroccan
tourism minister Lahcen Haddad told Reuters.
The minister added that the Moroccan government is planning
to spend another 9 billion dirhams to renovate the urban areas
of the city.
Four Gulf states - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates - agreed in 2012 to provide aid worth a
total $5 billion to Morocco between 2012 and 2017, helping the
North African kingdom to keep Arab Spring uprisings at bay.
However, the Wessal Capital funds, worth $3.4 billion, are
separate from the aid package.
Morocco, where tourism accounts for around 8 to 9 percent of
the gross domestic product, saw little of the turmoil of the
2011 Arab Spring revolts that ousted autocrats in Tunisia, Libya
and Egypt.
It hit a record 10 million tourists in 2013 and expects a
further 10 percent rise this year. However, tourism receipts
slipped slightly to 57.55 billion from 57.83 billion dirhams in
2012.
Along with remittances from the 4.5 million Moroccans living
abroad, tourism is now Morocco's biggest source of foreign
currency, vital to a fragile balance of payments.
