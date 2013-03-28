RABAT, March 28 Morocco's trade deficit fell 17.5 percent from a year earlier to 27.51 billion dirhams ($3.2 billion) in the first two months of this year, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday, as imports slowed. Tourism receipts increased 2.0 percent but remittances from the 3 million Moroccans living abroad dropped 2.9 percent. Figures are in billions of dirhams. Jan-Feb Jan-Feb Jan 2013 2012 2013 EXPORTS 27.63 28.47 13.67 IMPORTS 55.14 61.83 26.03 BALANCE -27.51 -33.36 -12.36 MIGRANT REMITTANCES 8.72 8.98 4.65 TOURISM RECEIPTS 8.15 7.99 4.37 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT 10.19 5.32 1.33