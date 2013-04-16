RABAT, April 16 Morocco's trade deficit fell 5.2
percent from a year earlier to 44.79 billion dirhams ($5.3
billion) in the first quarter of this year as imports slowed,
the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
Tourism receipts decreased 1.6 percent, while remittances
from the 3 million Moroccans living abroad dropped 3.8 percent.
However, foreign direct investment jumped 43.9 percent to
10.58 billion dirhams as Moroccan holding company SNI sold
interests in dairy and biscuit companies to foreign firms for
about $900 million.
Figures are in billions of dirhams.
Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Feb
2013 2012 2013
EXPORTS 43.87 46.57 27.63
IMPORTS 88.66 93.81 55.14
BALANCE -44.79 -47.24 -27.51
MIGRANT
REMITTANCES 12.99 13.51 8.72
TOURISM
RECEIPTS 11.78 11.97 8.15
FOREIGN DIRECT
INVESTMENT 10.57 7.35 10.19