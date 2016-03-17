(Adds details and background)
RABAT, March 17 Morocco said on Thursday it was
resuming contacts with European Union institutions after the
bloc's senior diplomat promised to resolve a crisis triggered by
a European Court ruling on a trade deal.
Morocco said last month it had suspended contact with the EU
after the European Court ruled an EU farm trade accord with
Rabat to be invalid, saying it should exclude the disputed
territory of Western Sahara which Morocco controls.
The EU has appealed the court's decision, which followed a
suit brought by the Polisario Front, a group seeking
independence for Western Sahara.
E.U. Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini made an
unplanned visit to Rabat earlier this month to mend fences with
the Moroccan government.
"The visit of the EU policy chief was very constructive in
which many guarantees have been given that this crisis ... will
be solved," the cabinet said in a statement after its weekly
meeting.
Morocco has controlled most of Western Sahara since 1975 and
claims sovereignty over the sparsely populated stretch of desert
to its south, which has offshore fishing as well as phosphate
and possibly oil reserves.
But its annexation of the region led to a rebellion by the
Polisario Front backed by Morocco's neighbor Algeria. The Front
and Morocco have been at loggerheads ever since.
The Western Sahara dispute has also led to a breakdown in
ties between Morocco and the United Nations. Rabat accused U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon last week of no longer being
neutral on the issue, saying he used the word "occupation" to
describe Morocco's presence in the region.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing Patrick Markey and Hugh
Lawson)