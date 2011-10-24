* Appeal court upholds editor's 12-month jail sentence
* A household name, Nini was charged for his writings
* Lawyer: Verdict shows unspoken red lines remain for press
(Adds lawyer's comments)
RABAT, Oct 24 A Moroccan appeal court on Monday
upheld a newspaper editor's one-year jail sentence for
criticising the security service's counter-terrorism campaign
and what he said were unfair trials of Islamists.
Rachid Nini, who partly owns the Almassae newspaper, was
sentenced in June for crimes that included "discrediting a
court, trying to influence the judiciary and publishing
information about untrue criminal offences".
The court repeatedly denied him bail after his arrest on
April 28.
The official MAP news agency said the Casablanca appeal
court upheld the June ruling, which also includes a small fine.
Nini, 40, has become a household name in a country where
newspaper sales are among the lowest in the region by writing
about alleged widespread corruption in government circles.
Communication Minister Khalid Naciri, whose department
supervises and regulates media affairs, declined to comment. "I
can't comment a judiciary ruling," he said.
The defence has criticised the fact that Nini was tried on
criminal charges rather than under the country's media law.
Nini's lawyer Khalid Soufiani said the verdict "meant a
death sentence for the country's press law and that journalists
will continue to face crimninal charges for their writings."
"This was a political trial, pure and simple. It shows that
the judiciary is far from being independent and that there
continue to be unspoken and invisible red lines for reporters in
Morocco," Soufiani told Reuters.
Reporters Without Borders called the first ruling in June a
"precedent (that) opens the way to many abuses and to the
withdrawal of the press law as an effective legal tool. We urge
the Moroccan courts to reverse this decision".
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has said
the ruling was a "politicized verdict ... the latest instance of
the Moroccan government settling scores with critical
journalists through a judiciary that is subservient to the
executive branch".
"Nini is yet another example of how the Moroccan judiciary
is utilised to curb press freedom," CPJ has said.
Amnesty International is appealing for Nini's release and
has said it "believes he is being targeted for his peaceful
criticism of the Moroccan authorities, and considers him a
prisoner of conscience".
(Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Tim Pearce)