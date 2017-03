RABAT Feb 16 Morocco's biggest insurer, Wafa Assurances, posted a 2014 net profit of 839 million dirhams ($88.55 million) on Monday, up 7.6 percent.

The company said revenues rose 5.6 percent to 6.08 billion Moroccan dirhams, including a 7.1 percent rise in life insurance to 3.02 billion dirhams and a 4.8 percent rise in its non-life business to 3.05 billion.

($1 = 9.4848 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)