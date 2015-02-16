(Add details)
RABAT Feb 16 Morocco's biggest insurer, Wafa
Assurances, on Monday reported a 2014 net profit of
839 million dirhams ($88.55 million), up 7.6 percent.
The company said revenues rose 5.6 percent to 6.08 billion
Moroccan dirhams, including a 7.1 percent rise in life insurance
to 3.02 billion dirhams and a 4.8 percent rise in its non-life
business to 3.05 billion.
Wafa Assurances said return on equity, a gauge of
profitability, was at 20.5 pct in 2014.
The company, owned by Attijariwafa Bank, proposed a
97 dirhams per share dividend and a special dividend of 142
dirhams per share.
Shares of the company opened up 4.5 pct at 4,140 dirhams on
the Casablanca stock exchange after the results.
($1 = 9.4848 Moroccan dirham)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely and Jane
Merriman)