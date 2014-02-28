FRANKFURT Feb 28 Morphosys AG : * Says group revenues from continuing operations amounted to EUR 78.0 million * Says earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 9.9 million * Says group revenues will decrease in 2014 * Sees consolidated net profit amounted to EUR 13.3 million * Says sees revenues 58-63 million EUR, an EBIT in the range of EUR -11 to EUR