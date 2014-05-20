BRIEF-Dynatronics to acquire Hausmann Industries for $10 mln
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries
FRANKFURT May 20 Morphosys AG : * Says mor208 program to receive orphan drug designation from FDA and ema for
the treatment of cll/sll
* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries
* Chemocentryx receives fda orphan drug designation for avacopan in the treatment of debilitating kidney disease c3 glomerulopathy (c3g)
* Announced it has entered into a renewed three-year pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems