April 8 Morphosys Ag

* Morphosys said it will repurchase own shares for a total purchase price of up to eur 5.39 million

* Says share buy-back will take place during time period from April 9, 2015 to April 17, 2015

* Says total purchasing volume amounts to up to 93,820 shares or 0.36 percent of registered share capital of company