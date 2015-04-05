FRANKFURT, April 5 Morphosys still
believes that its MOR202 compound has a good chance of becoming
a success after U.S. drugmaker Celgene scrapped
cooperation on the drug candidate, the German company's chief
executive told a newspaper.
"We are still testing the MOR202 compound in the first
clinical phase and still see it as promising," German weekly
Welt am Sonntag quoted Simon Moroney as saying in an interview
published on Sunday.
The compound is viewed as a possible treatment for multiple
myeloma, a form of blood cancer.
Morphosys and Celgene agreed last month to end their
cooperation on MOR202, pushing Morphosys' stock down more than
20 percent.
"Investors' initial reaction is always the same. First
everyone thinks that the project is dead if a cooperation
fails," Moroney said.
He said Morphosys would make further decisions on the future
of MOR202 once a Phase 1/2a trial of the compound was completed,
adding he expected results of the trial to be available by the
end of the year.
