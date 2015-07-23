FRANKFURT, July 23 German biotech firm Morphosys has received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with the start of a Phase 1 clinical trial of a HuCAL antibody in the field of blood disorders, it said on Thursday.

Morphosys said this was the eleventh Morphosys therapeutic antibody that Novartis was evaluating in clinical trials, and that it had booked the milestone payment in the second quarter. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)