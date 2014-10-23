FRANKFURT Oct 23 German biotech company Morphosys raised its earnings forecast for 2014, citing a milestone payment from Janssen Biotech as well as a partial shift of development costs to 2015.

Morphosys said in a statement on Thursday that its partner Janssen started a late-stage clinical trial of antibody guselkumab to treat moderate to severe psoriasis, triggering a payment to the German group.

It said it now expected to post a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5 million to 8 million euros ($6.3 million-$10.1 million), compared with a previous forecast for a loss of 11 million to 16 million euros.

It now sees its 2014 revenue reaching the upper end of its forecast range of 58 million to 63 million euros.

($1 = 0.7912 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)