FRANKFURT Oct 23 German biotech company
Morphosys raised its earnings forecast for 2014,
citing a milestone payment from Janssen Biotech as well as a
partial shift of development costs to 2015.
Morphosys said in a statement on Thursday that its partner
Janssen started a late-stage clinical trial of antibody
guselkumab to treat moderate to severe psoriasis, triggering a
payment to the German group.
It said it now expected to post a loss before interest and
tax (EBIT) of 5 million to 8 million euros ($6.3 million-$10.1
million), compared with a previous forecast for a loss of 11
million to 16 million euros.
It now sees its 2014 revenue reaching the upper end of its
forecast range of 58 million to 63 million euros.
($1 = 0.7912 euro)
