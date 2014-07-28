July 28 Morphosys AG : * Says H1 revenues from continuing operations were EUR 30.5 million (H1 2013:

EUR 48.2 million) * Says H1 EBIT from continued operations amounted to EUR 0.4 million (H1 2013:

EUR 17.3 million) * Says H1 net profit 0.6 million EUR versus 19 million * Says re-confirmed its guidance for 2014 * Says Q2 net loss 0.5 million EUR versus year-earlier net profit of 11.1

million EUR Source text for Eikon: