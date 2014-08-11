(Charles R. Morris, a former banker, is the author of "The
Trillion Dollar Meltdown: Easy Money, High Rollers and the Great
Credit Crash" The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Charles R. Morris
Aug 11 The massive $16-billion mortgage fraud
settlement agreement reached by Bank of America and federal
authorities - only the latest in a string of such settlements -
makes it easy to lose sight of what good shape banks are in.
Banks are now far better capitalized, with tighter credit
processes and better risk accounting. The bigger Wall Street
houses have also jettisoned many of their most volatile trading
operations. Yet most have still managed to turn in decent
earnings. That is a tribute to the steady and generally
thoughtful imposition of the new Dodd-Frank and Basel III
regulations, the rules on "stress-testing" balance sheets and
the controversial Volcker Rule that limits speculative
proprietary trading operations.
And the feds are keeping on the pressure, as demonstrated by
their rejection of almost all the "living will" plans submitted
by the major banks, which are supposed to prevent the kind of
disorderly collapse that Lehman Brothers went through in 2008.
These living will impositions are designed either to reduce the
riskiness of bank holdings or to make the financial institutions
post more capital and reserves to cushion against reverses.
While these reforms were badly needed after the virtual
wholesale deregulation of the 1990s, they almost all raise costs
and limit flexibility. But that is far from the worst problem
facing the banks. The regulatory impact on revenues and profits
is likely to be dwarfed by the pain banks will experience after
the inevitable removal of their current federal life-support
systems.
The Federal Reserve has taken extraordinary measures to
entice banks to lend money. It has used two main tools. The
first, called quantitative easing or "QE," has entailed the Fed
buying massive quantities of securities normally held by private
financial institutions. The second has been to keep the fed
funds rate, or the rate at which major banks lend their
short-term funds to each other, at unusually low levels.
The Fed's use of these tools has been extremely aggressive.
Take quantitative easing. The Fed is a bank and has a balance
sheet. At the end of 2007, or just before the financial crash,
the value of its securities portfolio totaled about $925
billion; because of QE, the Fed's balance sheet has ballooned to
$4.4 trillion. It's safe stuff, mostly Treasuries and mortgage
securities, but in normal markets, those volumes would be on the
books of private institutions, not the Fed. In effect since
2008, the Fed has freed up about $3.5 trillion of new cash,
nearly a fifth of annual U.S. gross domestic product, that the
financial sector can recycle into the economy.
The Fed funds policy has been just as aggressive. For
context, during the high-growth years of the 1990s, the fed
funds rate hovered at about 5.5 percent. After the 9/11 disaster
and the 2001-2002 recession, then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan
Greenspan reduced the fed funds rate to 1 percent -- the lowest
since the 1950s. He kept it there well after the economy had
begun to recover. Then, together with his successor Ben
Bernanke, Greenspan gradually moved it back to 5.25 percent by
mid-2006. When the crash hit, Bernanke quickly pushed it back to
1 percent. In recent months, it's been hovering at only a
fraction of 1 percent.
How do such measures help the banks? Consider JPMorgan
Chase. Last year, it had interest income of $53 billion against
interest expense of only $9.7 billion, for a gross margin of 81
percent on its lending activities. In 2006, when fed funds were
creeping back to 1990s levels, its gross interest margin was
only 36 percent. If that same margin had applied in 2013, it
would have cost JPMorgan $24 billion.
To put that number into perspective, that's about a quarter
of its annual gross revenues, and not much lower than the bank's
total compensation in 2013. So it's fair to assume that without
the Fed's extraordinary measures, JPMorgan would be a far
smaller bank.
Banks with more traditional business models, however, won't
be as exposed as a JPMorgan when the Fed's abnormal assistance
dries up. Wells Fargo, for example, is a big bank but without
the investment banking and trading pretensions of a JPMorgan. A
greater share of Wells Fargo's lending is funded from customer
deposits, whereas JPMorgan is more reliant on the global money
markets. That's a big advantage for Wells Fargo, because when
rates start rising, retail depositors react more slowly than the
money markets do.
Wells Fargo's 2013 gross interest margin was 91 percent,
even better than JPMorgan's. In the tighter environment of 2006,
its gross interest margin was substantially better - 62 percent
to JPMorgan's 36 percent.
The Fed began to ratchet down its quantitative easing
program earlier this year, and its new chairman, Janet Yellen,
recently announced that it will accelerate the phase-down. The
stated intention, however, is to keep the fed funds rate at its
current level for an unspecified period.
The extreme easy-money policy has been successful. It
prevented a wholesale banking collapse in the wake of the crash
and, to a somewhat lesser extent, managed to deliver measurable
stimulus to the economy. Bernanke's brave innovations deserve to
be celebrated.
But as with any subsidy regime, the distortions being
created may soon outweigh the good that's been done. Since the
Fed has been the major driver of the stimulus program, it has
naturally used the financial sector as its primary tool, so much
of the largesse has been diverted into financial-sector pockets.
Disgracefully, in 2009, when the real economy was staggering,
earnings and bonuses at most of the biggest banks broke records.
Cheap money also feeds asset bubbles - stock markets soar
when margin rates are historically low. Keeping rates
artificially low also punishes the diligent small savers with
conservative retirement portfolios.
There will undoubtedly be hiccups as the stimuli are wound
down. Indeed, some further stimulus may be needed. But the right
course will be to put it directly into the real economy -
including badly needed infrastructure repairs - where it will do
more good rather than continuing to subsidize the
financial-sector shareholders and executives.
(Charles R. Morris)