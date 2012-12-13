LONDON Dec 13 British grocer WM Morrison on Thursday appointed company insider Trevor Strain to succeed Richard Pennycock as its group finance director.

Strain joined Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest supermarket chain, in 2009 as commercial and operations finance director, before becoming UK property finance director in 2011. He was previously at Tesco for seven years.

Pennycock announced his departure in June after eight years at the firm.